Teen Who Stabbed Classmate To Death Over A Boy Found Competent To Stand Trial

The 17-year-old Michigan girl who was smiling while she fatally attacked a classmate with a kitchen knife during a dispute over a boy has been found competent to stand trial.

According to the Associated Press, 37th District Court Judge Matthew Sabaugh issued the ruling Thursday that Tanaya Lewis will stand trial for the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson. Before the ruling was made, Lewis underwent a competency exam to determine if she understood the murder charge and could assist her lawyer.

Lewis is accused of stabbing Gibson in a classroom at Fitzgerald High School on the morning of Sept. 12. According to investigators, the vicious attack occurred in front of the entire classroom and teachers, who worked to get Lewis out of the room to prevent further injuries. During the slaying, Lewis was laughing and chased Gibson around before plunging the knife in her chest and back.

A hearing to determine if the case goes to trial is scheduled for Feb. 15. Following Thursday's hearing, defense lawyer Mark Brown told the Macomb Daily that it's "a sad case."

If convicted, Lewis faced up to life in prison.