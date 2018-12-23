Prayers Up! The Driver Who Killed A Young Mother In DUI Crash Was Served 12 Drinks Prior To The Tragic Incident

A young mother from Houston was killed in a car crash and now we’re learning that it was more than just a tragic accident.

23-year-old Taylor Phillips was in her SUV driving with her mother and 1-year-old daughter inside when 19-year-old Erick Hernandez slammed his pickup truck into Phillip’s vehicle head-on.

According to ABC13 Houston, Hernandez was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge and now it’s been learned that he was served 12 drinks prior to him getting behind the wheel. Apparently, the 19-year-old was drinking with his cousin for six hours at a bar and was never asked for his ID. Four bar workers have been arrested on charges of serving to a minor.

Court documents also revealed that the bar allegedly did not have a license to serve liquor and could only serve beer and wine.

“Literally one minute after he left (the bar), he took the life of Ms. Phillips,” said Sean Teare, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, according to KPRC. “Right now there are Christmas presents under a tree for a mother who will never open them, a child who will never know his mother because of the irresponsible actions of all six individuals charged in this tragedy.”

Hernandez was in court on Wednesday and is out of jail on a $30,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea. A GoFundMe page has been created to help support Phillips’ son Mason who, along with his grandmother, survived the tragic incident.