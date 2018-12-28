‘Electrical Arc’ Turned New York City Skyline An Eerie Blue

On Thursday night, New Yorkers were convinced the plot to Cloverfield was finally becoming a reality when an eerie blue light radiated across the city skyline. After much confusion, officials finally announced the strange site was anything but extraterrestrial.

For an hour or so in the neighborhood of Astoria, a flashing blue light was seen in the night sky. Several videos of the light were quickly posted to Twitter with many questions. During the light incident, planes at LaGuardia Airport were grounded, several power outages in the surrounding area occurred, and some assumed the planet was under attack by alien lifeforms.

Eventually, officials revealed that the light was the product of an electrical fire at a Con Edison substation was to blame — not an alien ship or any of the other wild ideas the sight inspired.

In a statement Friday morning, Con Ed said the light was produced from "a sustained electrical arc flash that was visible across a wide area."

The utility company says the arc flash was triggered by an electrical fault at its Astoria East substation at 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Queens.

"The affected equipment was isolated to a single section within the substation," Con Edison says, adding, that the utility "has restored all major transmission lines associated with this event and is in the process of investigating the root cause of the failure."

Before the true cause of the light was revealed, people on Twitter posted their own guesses as to where the blue sky came from.