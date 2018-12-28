Man Thought He Got A Call From A Potential Date But Got His Car Repossessed

A viral story posted to the Shade Room has people not only doubled over in laughter, but also reconsidering taking a usually flirty call from a stranger.

In the anonymous Facebook post, the witness described how their coworker was finessed by a repossession company. It all began when the two were at work and the man in the story received a strange call from a woman claiming to be his ex.

"Some girl called my coworker sayin she miss him and wanna see him and this n—a aint even kno who she was but he was all cheesin and flirtin with her anyway," the person wrote.

Then the situation took a turn when the woman asked the man where he was located.