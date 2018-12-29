Two Migrant Children Died In U.S. Custody This Month And Donald Trump Says Democrats Are To Blame

Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the death of two Guatemalan children who died in U.S. custody earlier this month.

Taking to his infamous Twitter account on Saturday (December 29), 45 politicized the death of the young ones, claiming their passing would not have occurred had his proposed border wall been constructed.

The comments were made among other criticisms of the left. Apparently, in Trump world, any immigration related issue is on Democrats.

“Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally,” he tweeted. “They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit!”