See Serena Williams' Baby Girl Adorably Cheer For Both Her Mom And Aunt Venus During Their Tennis Match

Serena Williams (L) of the US speaks with her sister Venus WIlliams (R) before their matches in the Tie Break Tens New York tournament at Madison Square Garden March 5, 2018, featuring eight of the tours top female players competing for the $250,000 winners prize. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Published 1 week ago

As if we needed another reason to fawn over the adorable Alexis Olympia, this endearing Instagram video of Serena Williams’ baby girl watching her mom and Aunt Venus Williams completing in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi appears on social media!

On Thursday (Dec. 27), while sitting courtside on her father’s lap, the 15-month-old could be seen watching the tennis match intensely as the sisters played. With each point, the tiny tot excitedly applauded for both women in her life!

“@olympiaohanian is such a good sport she clapped for every point,” her father, Alexis Ohanian Sr. shared in the caption of the IG video. “Whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams.”

Clearly, the daughter of the 23-time grand slam is going to have a healthy love for the sport going off her keen eye for talent!

Talk about baby fever…

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

