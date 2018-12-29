See Serena Williams' Baby Girl Adorably Cheer For Both Her Mom And Aunt Venus During Their Tennis Match

As if we needed another reason to fawn over the adorable Alexis Olympia, this endearing Instagram video of Serena Williams’ baby girl watching her mom and Aunt Venus Williams completing in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi appears on social media!

On Thursday (Dec. 27), while sitting courtside on her father’s lap, the 15-month-old could be seen watching the tennis match intensely as the sisters played. With each point, the tiny tot excitedly applauded for both women in her life!