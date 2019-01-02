Viral Video Shows Transgender Woman Go Off On GameStop Employee For Calling Her ‘Sir’

A video of trans woman going off on an employee in an Albuquerque GameStop for mis-gendering her has gone viral.

In the video, tweeted by Ryan Fournier, the woman was attempting to get a refund from the employee, who repeatedly called her “sir.” The woman, who said she corrected the employee “five times,” eventually goes off. After screaming expletives and knocking over a stand of merchandise, the woman stormed out, then quickly came back into the store. She then kept going after the store clerk, who eventually offered and apology. During the incident, a different customer tried to intervene but also called the woman sir.

“Excuse me, sir, there is a young man in here you need to watch your mouth,” the woman said. “I can call the police if you would like me to, you need to settle down.” This prompted the trans woman to fire back: “Excuse me, it is ma'am, it is ma'am. You need to settle down and mind your own business.” The store employee then tried to stop the situation from escalating any further; however, when the woman thought he called her “sir” again, she lost her cool. “Motherf****r, take it outside if you want to call me sir again. I will show you a f***ing sir." She then left the store for good. The GameStop code of conduct prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex and sexuality and says every customer should be treated with "courtesy, dignity, and respect." "All GameStop associates will treat every co-worker, customer and vendor with courtesy, dignity and respect. All associates are entitled to work in an environment free of harassment and discrimination from coworkers, outside parties or supervisors. Company policy prohibits harassment of or discrimination against any associate, customer or vendor on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status or sexual orientation."

Written by BET Staff