Las Vegas Police ID Krystal Whipple As Suspect In Killing of Nail Salon Owner Over $35

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
UPDATE JAN 04:
Las Vegas police have identified the suspect accused of running down a nail salon owner as 21-year-old Krystal Whipple.
Whipple was captured on storefront security video footage before the Saturday killing. Police have released the surveillance video, along with a request that anyone with information about Whipple's whereabouts come forward.
In the video, salon owner Ngoc Q. Nguyen can be seen jumping in front of a black sedan to stop Whipple from driving away. Just seconds later, Nguyen was dragged beneath the car, which then sped away.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Whipple tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card.
Whipple's criminal history includes a 2017 conviction in Las Vegas for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Clark County District Court records. Additionally, she was sentenced to four months in jail last year for violating probation.
Surveillance video from the hit-and-run can be seen below.
PREVIOUS JAN 03:
A Las Vegas nail salon owner, who fled to the United States as a refugee from Vietnam, was killed by a customer who tried to flee without paying for her $35 manicure.
Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Quynh Nguyen, 51, would sometimes work 12-hours days, seven days a week to make enough money to pay for her three daughters to attend college. On Dec. 29, she went to work as usual and completed a $35 manicure for the unidentified woman.
After the service was complete at Crystal Nails and Spa, which Nguyen co-managed with her longtime partner, Sonny Chung, the customer tried to pay with a credit card, which was declined, Chung told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The women then told Nguyen that she would retrieve money from her car; however, when the couple followed the woman outside, she got into her rental car and tried to flee.
"My wife ran out and tried to stop her, and then [the customer] rolled forward," Chung told the Review-Journal.
Police said the driver rolled forward, hit Nguyen, and dragged her before fleeing the store parking lot. Witnesses told Fox 5 Vegas the entire incident lasted only seconds.
Nguyen died of blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Her death was ruled a homicide.
"I tried to hold the car back, but I'm not Superman," Chung told the Review-Journal. "She ran off for $35 and killed my wife - $35 to run my wife over."
A fundraising page created by family described Nguyen as an "extremely hard working" woman and "dutiful mother who always put her children first.” Nguyen would also financially support to her mother and other family members.
"Allowing them to have a greater opportunity in life, she worked endlessly," the page description says. Nguyen would skip meals so her family "would not have to work as hard as she did."
Nguyen had three daughters - all in their 20s - and two young grandchildren, Chung said. They live in California but were in Las Vegas for the holidays.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the black Chevrolet Camaro rental was reported stolen about three weeks ago. Hours after the killing, authorities found the unoccupied vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.
"We do not believe the person who originally rented the car is the suspect," Spencer told the Review-Journal.
As of right now, Las Vegas police do not have any additional information on the case.
(Photos from left: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Fox 5 Las Vegas)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS