Las Vegas Police ID Krystal Whipple As Suspect In Killing of Nail Salon Owner Over $35

Las Vegas police have identified the suspect accused of running down a nail salon owner as 21-year-old Krystal Whipple.

Whipple was captured on storefront security video footage before the Saturday killing. Police have released the surveillance video, along with a request that anyone with information about Whipple's whereabouts come forward.

In the video, salon owner Ngoc Q. Nguyen can be seen jumping in front of a black sedan to stop Whipple from driving away. Just seconds later, Nguyen was dragged beneath the car, which then sped away.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Whipple tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card.

Whipple's criminal history includes a 2017 conviction in Las Vegas for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Clark County District Court records. Additionally, she was sentenced to four months in jail last year for violating probation.

Surveillance video from the hit-and-run can be seen below.