President Barack Obama Hits Billboard Chart For Hamilton Remix With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Our favorite president recently hit the Billboard charts after appearing on a Hamilton remix with the show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Thanks to Miranda, Barack Obama appeared on the gospel inspired remix “One Last Time (44 Remix),” made from the popular Hamilton song. This week, the song reached number 22 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, reported Rolling Stone.

In the song, which directly references the 44th president in the title, Obama delivered George Washington’s farewell address. Broadway star Christopher Jackson and gospel singer Bebe Winans were also featured on the track.

The remix was released on December 22 as part of the “Hamildrops” series, a series Miranda does to raise money for several nonprofits.

In the past, Obama charted on the TV DVD for “A Moment in History: The Inauguration of Barack Obama” as well as the Billboard + Twitter Emerging Artists chart for being featured on the song “Pop Off” by JX Cannon.

Perhaps one day, Obama, who is known for having a smooth voice perfect for R&B, will hit the charts for a proper song. After all, it’s never too late to drop a Trump diss track.