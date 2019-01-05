Don Lemon Delivers Emotional Message To Kevin Hart After Ellen Degeneres Says He Should Host Oscars

Things have gotten quite heated since comedian Kevin Hart's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. After openly gay host, Ellen DeGeneres forgave him for his past anti-gay tweets and shared that she spoke to Oscars officials to get them to reconsider having him as the event’s host, loads of controversy ensued. Back in December, the famed comedian revealed on Instagram that he chose not to host the 2019 Oscars after the Academy insisted he publicly apologize for old homophobic tweets. According to Kevin, not only did he already apologize, but he also outgrew those ideas.

Well, CNN’s Don Lemon is questioning his apology claims while also pleading that Kevin uses his celebrity to help Black LGBT youth. “Someone like Kevin Hart, with one of the biggest megaphones in the world, can be a leader, the ultimate change agent,” Lemon, who is an openly gay man, told viewers on his show Friday night. “He can help change homophobia in the Black community — something Kevin’s old Twitter jokes addressed, but in the wrong way.” Watch the CNN segment below, where Lemon called out Hart for claiming to have “addressed [the tweets] several times,” before the Academy requested an apology. He also encouraged viewers: “If you could find one, honestly, feel free to send it our way.”

"Apologizing and moving on does not make the world a better place for people who are gay or people who are transgender, being an ally does," says CNN's @DonLemon, reacting to the Oscars' openness to Kevin Hart's return https://t.co/ITGU3Uj2ez pic.twitter.com/4u48sfBF0U — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 5, 2019

While sharing his thoughts, Lemon expressed how he felt as though Kevin’s apology on Ellen's talk show seemed “insincere” and “he has somehow turned himself into a victim instead of acknowledging the real victims of violent and sometimes deadly homophobia.” Making it clear that Ellen “doesn’t speak for the whole community,” he pleaded that we all “need to speak up for the young Black people, especially young Black men, kids, in the LGBT community.” “These issues need to be addressed, especially when it comes to Black youth in our country, because they need to know that they have value and it’s OK to be who they are,” he shared. “And people are giving passes,” he continued. “We in the African-American community, we have to stop low-key cosigning homophobia. It is not cool, and we won’t tolerate jokes that tell those youth otherwise.” He went on to add, “Walking away right now, that is your choice, but many of us really need to keep the conversation going — it’s life or death.” “Somewhere, a Black dad is beating his Black son, the same way it happened to my friend, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, who through his TV show Empire portrayed how, as a little boy, his dad threw him in a trash can for wearing heels.” Kevin recently responded questioning on social media: "When did we get to the point where we forgot that we all learn"?

