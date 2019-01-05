The 20-Year-Old Black McDonald's Employee Attacked By A White Man Over A Plastic Straw Shares Her Story

Yasmine James, the 20-year-old Black McDonald’s employee that was violently attacked by a white man due to a dispute over a plastic straw, has finally opened up about the now viral video.

“He grabbed me and that really scared me because I didn’t know if he had a gun or a knife or what,” James shared during an interview organized by her attorneys on Thursday afternoon.

“When he grabbed me, my main thing was to get him off of me the best way I knew. Just let me go.”

Thanks to her quick thinking, and boxing as a teenager, she was able to fight back and release herself from the aggressor’s grip.