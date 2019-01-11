Texas Woman Lied About Being Kidnapped To Seek Revenge On Her Child’s Father

Sierra Marie Quintanilla initially claimed the man dragged her by her hair into a vehicle and assaulted her.

Published 1 week ago

A Texas woman turned herself in to police Tuesday after lying about being kidnapped by her child’s father to seek revenge on him.

In December 2018, Sierra Marie Quintanilla, 23, filed a reported claiming the father of her child dragged her by the hair, threw her into a vehicle and abducted her. At one point, Quintanilla ran into a gas station and said she was being assaulted.

At the time of the alleged incident, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton told reporters, “The child’s father exited the vehicle and began assaulting the female before dragging her into the vehicle by her hair,” the New York Post reported.

He also said that while Quintanilla was in the vehicle, she “was threatened with a gun and the assault continued,” CBS-affiliated television station KWTX reported.

However, after an investigation, the Waco Police Department determined she had filed a false police complaint about the kidnapping.

Quintanilla then recounted her story and admitted to police that she fabricated the story in order to take revenge.

“Her initial aggravated kidnapping report caused our agency to put out an alert to the entire Region 6 area of the state. This resulted in at least one potential suspect vehicle to be stopped by law enforcement as well as tie up multiple officers responding to what was thought to be an actual aggravated kidnapping,” Swanton stated in a press release.

She was released on a bond of $1,000 Tuesday after she turned herself in at McLennan County Jail Saturday.

Police have not revealed why she wanted to seek revenge.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: McLennan County Jail)

