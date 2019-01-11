Woman And Her Two Young Daughters Found Shot Dead In Their Luxury Texas Home

A woman and two young girls were found shot dead in their luxury home, which is part of a rustic, gated community, in Texas. All three of the victims were found by the woman’s boyfriend.

Nichol Leila Olsen, 37, and the two girls were discovered around 9 a.m. Thursday inside the home at Anaqua Springs Ranch, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

While there were early reports that the girls were both teens who were related to Olsen, the Daily Mail reported only one of the girls was a teen while the other was in fifth grade. Both Alexa Denice Montez, a high school cheerleader, and London Bribiescas, who is around 10 years old, are Olsen’s daughters, according to the Daily Mail.

Olsen also has an older son, who is not believed to have been home at the time of the shooting.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters all three of the victims had gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. While the two daughters appeared to be homicide victims, Salazar did not say if Olsen’s death was by homicide or suicide.

“It's just too early to tell on the third person if that is a murder or a suicide. We'll let the medical examiner take a look at it,” Salazar said, adding “It’s way too early to tell who’s a suspect and who’s a witness.”

Olsen, who worked as a hairstylist, was previously divorced. According to the Daily Mail, her three children were from three different fathers.

As police investigate whether the case was a murder-suicide, Olsen’s clients have come out in her defense.

“She was just a very good person,” Cathy Muñiz, one of Olsen’s former clients, told the Express-News. “It’s just too much of a shock. I don’t even know what to think. It doesn’t even make any sense. She was always so positive.”

“I just can’t see that she would do that to herself or her children because they were everything to her,” Muñiz added.

Olsen and the girls were found in a home that was valued at $1 million, according to Bexar County Appraisal District records.

“It’s just a shocking thing that you would never expect to happen here,” Laura Rendon, who lives in the community, told the local news outlet. “It’s a very peaceful, quiet neighborhood and nothing like this has ever happened before.”