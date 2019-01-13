Megyn Kelly Officially Exits NBC With $30 Million Payout

MEGYN KELLY TODAY -- Pictured: Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Megyn Kelly Officially Exits NBC With $30 Million Payout

NBC fired Kelly after she defended Blackface.

Published 5 days ago

There needs to be a “being racist” clause in some of these bigtime host gigs because it would save these networks a lot of money.

Megyn Kelly is the latest person to run off with the bag. On Friday (January 11), NBC announced that they were letting go of the controversial host but not after paying out $30 million. If you'll remember, she defended blackface on her program around Halloween time.

Her firing also follows a year-long, unimpressive partnership between NBC and Kelly as ratings for her show were poor. Not to mention her bringing on racist conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a guest.

So while she lost her show on NBC, she won’t be homeless or desperately looking for more work. Apparently though, she is looking for a new gig. According to TMZ, she told the publication, “You’ll definitely see me back on.”

I mean, since Roger Ailes passed away and Bill ‘O is gone, maybe she’ll make a return to her former employer. Some on social media are speculating such...

Fox has maintained that Kelly will not return to their network though.

Or, she could create her own operation. 30 mills can provide a great start toward that.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC