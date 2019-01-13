Megyn Kelly Officially Exits NBC With $30 Million Payout

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
There needs to be a “being racist” clause in some of these bigtime host gigs because it would save these networks a lot of money.
Megyn Kelly is the latest person to run off with the bag. On Friday (January 11), NBC announced that they were letting go of the controversial host but not after paying out $30 million. If you'll remember, she defended blackface on her program around Halloween time.
Her firing also follows a year-long, unimpressive partnership between NBC and Kelly as ratings for her show were poor. Not to mention her bringing on racist conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a guest.
So while she lost her show on NBC, she won’t be homeless or desperately looking for more work. Apparently though, she is looking for a new gig. According to TMZ, she told the publication, “You’ll definitely see me back on.”
I mean, since Roger Ailes passed away and Bill ‘O is gone, maybe she’ll make a return to her former employer. Some on social media are speculating such...
Megyn Kelly going on https://t.co/hjRBYAg1yL checking to see if Fox News is hiring like... pic.twitter.com/51u8HbnA5m— JJ (@WorkingBrother) January 13, 2019
@megynkelly come back to fox news megyn— jeff (@jeff98728589) January 13, 2019
I'm guessing she landed a job with @FoxNews— JLinNation (@jlinnation) January 13, 2019
⚡️ “Megyn Kelly is officially 'no longer an employee' of NBC”https://t.co/aDNvhtSVTX
megyn kely BERST in to fox news HQ in full blackface— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) January 12, 2019
"IM BACK BABY!!!!!!"
Go back to Fox News where you’re genuinely loved & your work is appreciated by the viewers (American People), Megyn Kelly! https://t.co/TCjwF3Lhyk— Mazi Nwabulibu (@mazi802) January 12, 2019
Fox has maintained that Kelly will not return to their network though.
Or, she could create her own operation. 30 mills can provide a great start toward that.
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS