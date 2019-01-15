Chicago High School Student Charged With Murder Of Transgender Woman

A 17-year-old Chicago teen has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman last year.

Tremon T. Hill was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Dejanay Stanton (above), a 24-year-old trans woman and is currently being held without bail. According to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, Hill and Stanton were in a sexual relationship for several months before the killing.

On the morning of her murder, Stanton received a text from Hill saying he wanted her to meet him in a secluded lot on the South Side, Assistant State’s Attorney Britt Steinberg said at a bail hearing Sunday, reported the Chicago Sun Times.

After Stanton met Hill, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, said prosecutors. He then left her lying on the ground outside of her car with her purse and cellphone inside.

Stanton was located by police, but it was already too late.

Investigators found text messages between Hill and Stanton, revealing the two began a relationship in July 2018 when they met at a hotel. In the texts, Hill claimed he was 18 years old, Steinberg said.

In over 400 messages sent between the two, Hill said he was interested in having sex with Stanton but did not want a sexual relationship with a trans person, Steinberg said.

Hill also demanded Stanton delete photos of him from her phone, which she did, and he expressed feelings of regret about their relationship, saying it caused him to feel suicidal.

Officers obtained a warrant and searched Hill’s home, where they found pants with “small red stains.”

Hill was charged as an adult and scheduled for a review of his bail Monday.