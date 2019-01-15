Woman Shares Creepy Texts From Man She Met Briefly On Train And Didn’t Give Her Number To

In the year 2019, women everywhere desperately want to leave the stalker-ish antics of creepy men in the past. For one woman, a brief encounter on a train and unsettling string of subsequent text messages reminded her about the disgusting lengths some men will travel just for a date.

Lynda, of Bromsgrove, England, said she was on the train when she began talking to a man she didn't know. While Lynda thought the exchange left little to be desired, the man thought the conversation was an invite to contact her.

When Lynda left the man, she didn't give him her phone number or information, but still received a surprise text from him. When the man, whose name is apparently Josh, texted Lynda, she asked how he got her number.

He then proceeded to explain how he found her on Instagram then contacted one of her friends for her number. He then offered a strange ultimatum and said he'd tell her which friend gave out the number only if she agreed to go on a date.