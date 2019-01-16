Ohio Teen Calls 911 On Her Father After He Took Her Cellphone Away

A 16-year-old girl from Ohio recently called 911 on her own father after he confiscated her cellphone.

"My father took property, which is an $800 phone that doesn't belong to him. He didn't buy it," said the 16-year-old girl to dispatchers.

When officers responded to the Saturday call, they decided to teach the teen a lesson about listening to her parents and using 911 for emergencies only.

"Certainly if we were busy, it would be pushed to the back burner, but we still have an obligation to respond," Lt. James Wilson of the South Euclid Police Department told WKYC.

As officers approached the home, their body cameras recorded the interaction between Anthony Robertson and his daughter outside the home.

"I want my phone," said the teen.

"I took her phone because she's a juvenile, and I don't want her to have it," Robertson to officers in the footage.

"I can't inspect it, because the phone is locked, so I took it away," he explained.

The teen then pushed back, arguing, "It's my property and I don't live here.” She then explained that she typically lives with her grandmother but occasionally stays at her father’s home.

"But guess what?" one officer said to the teen, "Everything that you own belongs to your mother and your father. Having a phone is not a right."

"It's a privilege," added Robertson.

Robertson told WKYC that he was stunned when he saw the police driving towards his house.

"There's like, 4 cars, and I'm like, oh my goodness, the police are coming and they look kind of tough," he laughed.

However, once the officers took his side, he realized the importance of standing your ground as a parent.

"To all the parents, you know? Stay on them. There's so many hidden apps and little ways that they can hide and cover up what they're doing on those phones. It's ridiculous," said Robertson.