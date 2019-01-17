Amber Alert Canceled For WWE Star Kurt Angle’s Niece After The Abducted 16-Year-Old Was Found Safe

The 16-year-old niece of WWE superstar Kurt Angle was reportedly found safe after she was reportedly abducted by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday night.

A Pennsylvania Amber Alert for Marjani Aquil was officially issued at 8:14 p.m and was canceled 1:34 a.m. Thursday when she was located, thanks to an anonymous tip, reported KDKA.

When police arrived at a McKeesport home, officers forced their way in and found Aquil, who was badly injured.

Police determined Aquil’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Jermaine Laquay Rodgers, was hiding in the cellar and after a two-hour standoff with police, Rodgers was taken into custody.

“They broke the window under the porch so they could see into that area and that’s where they saw him hiding in the coal cellar. He was ordered to show his hands and remains there… until the [SWAT] team that was in the basement could come and take him into custody,” Allegheny County Police Insp. Christopher Kearns told KDKA.

Aquil‘s father shared photos of his daughter in a hospital bed at Children’s Hospital. He revealed her right eye socket was broken and she will need a steel plate inserted into her face, reported KDKA.

Police believe Rodgers broke into Aquil’s home on Wednesday, punched her in the face several times, then forced her into a red sedan.

WWE legend Kurt Angle reacted to Aquil’s return home through a touching post on Facebook.

“My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all,” he wrote.