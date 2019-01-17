Unpaid TSA Agents Play Kanye West And Travis Scott Over Airport Speakers

Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) stand screen passengers at the departure area of the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on 5 January, 2019. - TSA staff are taking sick leave in record numbers since the partial government shutdown forced them to work without pay from December 22, 2018. Shortly after the new Congress was sworn in on January 4, 2019, the House approved legislation to fund homeland security operations until February 8 and several other agencies through September -- but no money for a wall. Trump has said he would veto any bill that does not include funding for the barrier and the Republican-run Senate has said it would not consider anything that does not pass muster with the president. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Unpaid TSA Agents Play Kanye West And Travis Scott Over Airport Speakers

The fed-up workers at JFK blasted the explicit versions of songs at all hours of the day.

Published Yesterday

As hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers remain out of work until the government shutdown ends, some employees have been required to show up to work with no paycheck. These workers include TSA agents, who are apparently so fed up with the shutdown that they’ve officially run out of f—ks to give and are blasting explicit rap music over airport speakers.

In New York City's heavily populated John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), some passengers have noticed the loudspeakers have played music that isn’t exactly family friendly.

The music was first reported by Business Insider when multiple passengers tweeted about the various music they’ve heard.

The uncensored versions of "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Kanye West hits, and other songs were heard in the airport.

A spokesperson from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK, told Business Insider that TSA employees have discretion over the music at some terminals.

According to tweets, the JFK shutdown playlist also featured Ludacris, Beastie Boys and Paramore.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

