Unpaid TSA Agents Play Kanye West And Travis Scott Over Airport Speakers

As hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers remain out of work until the government shutdown ends, some employees have been required to show up to work with no paycheck. These workers include TSA agents, who are apparently so fed up with the shutdown that they’ve officially run out of f—ks to give and are blasting explicit rap music over airport speakers.

In New York City's heavily populated John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), some passengers have noticed the loudspeakers have played music that isn’t exactly family friendly.

The music was first reported by Business Insider when multiple passengers tweeted about the various music they’ve heard.

The uncensored versions of "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott, Kanye West hits, and other songs were heard in the airport.

A spokesperson from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK, told Business Insider that TSA employees have discretion over the music at some terminals.

According to tweets, the JFK shutdown playlist also featured Ludacris, Beastie Boys and Paramore.