El Chapo’s Wife Smirks As His Mistress Testifies Against Him In Court

As the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman continues, court room observers were stunned when Guzman’s alleged mistress took the stand and testified while his wife watched.

On Thursday, Guzman’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, sat in the gallery while his mistress, Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, delivered a testimony that was filled with hysterical tears and uncomfortable laughter, reported the New York Post.

While Sanchez discussed her romantic affair with Guzman, she began to cry.

“Up until today I am still confused because today I thought we were still involved as partners,” the former politician said on the stand.

Sanchez said she first started dating Chapo in 2011 at age 21 and then began working for him in the drug trade.

“Sometimes I loved him and sometimes I didn’t,” continued Sanchez Lopez, 29.

While Sanchez spoke, Coronel remained calm, often offering a slight smirk. However, Guzman’s wife let out a full laugh when Sanchez became so overwhelmed with emotion that she fled the court, not realizing her mic was still on and her cries could be heard by the courtroom.

Both Chapo and his wife did not look at each other when Sanchez detailed the scariest parts of her relationship with the drug lord.

Sanchez testified that she was sent to the United States by Guzman to look for high quality marijuana. Eventually, she was asked to organize money-laundering and was required to hire a low-income person who would be easily manipulated.

Sanchez also detailed a time when she followed Guzman to one of his hideouts when U.S. Federaled and Mexican authorities raided his house in 2014. According to the mistress, Guzman was completely naked when they heard helicopters circling above.

Before she had a minute to think, she was led to a hidden stairwell under the bathtub, where she and a nude Guzman fled to a hideout. She and Guzman crawled through a muddy tunnel for an hour until they reached a riverbed.

Sanchez, who was elected to the state’s congress in 2013, continued her interaction with Guzman even though she’d lost interest.

“I thought that the relationship had ended, but it seemed like it would never end,” said Sanchez.

In 2017, she lost her seat in congress when Chapo was arrested and their relationship was discovered.