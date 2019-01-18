Michelle Obama’s Book ‘Becoming’ Is Amazon’s Longest No. 1 Best Seller Since ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming , has not only given us insight into her life as Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, but the book has reached astronomical success, topping Amazon’s best-seller list for the ninth week in a row.

Not since Fifty Shades of Grey was released in 2012 has a book remained at the No. 1 spot for this long.

According to CNN, the former first lady’s new book first reached the No. 1 slot on Amazon’s list when it was still only available for pre-order before its publication on Nov. 12.

Amazon released a statement saying Obama’s book was the "most sold on Amazon across all formats for 47 consecutive days.”

Only seven other books hold the record for having a longer run at the top of Amazon’s list. Four of those books were part of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.

Additionally, Michelle Obama’s memoir was named best-selling hardcover book of 2018 by her publisher, Penguin Random House. Just a few weeks after the book was released, it sold over two-million copies.

Penguin Random House also announced the book was the fastest-selling book of the year at retailer Barnes & Noble.