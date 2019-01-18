Michelle Obama’s Book ‘Becoming’ Is Amazon’s Longest No. 1 Best Seller Since ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming, has not only given us insight into her life as Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, but the book has reached astronomical success, topping Amazon’s best-seller list for the ninth week in a row.
Not since Fifty Shades of Grey was released in 2012 has a book remained at the No. 1 spot for this long.
According to CNN, the former first lady’s new book first reached the No. 1 slot on Amazon’s list when it was still only available for pre-order before its publication on Nov. 12.
Amazon released a statement saying Obama’s book was the "most sold on Amazon across all formats for 47 consecutive days.”
Only seven other books hold the record for having a longer run at the top of Amazon’s list. Four of those books were part of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.
Additionally, Michelle Obama’s memoir was named best-selling hardcover book of 2018 by her publisher, Penguin Random House. Just a few weeks after the book was released, it sold over two-million copies.
Penguin Random House also announced the book was the fastest-selling book of the year at retailer Barnes & Noble.
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
