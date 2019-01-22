Video Of Man’s Side Chick Showing Up To His Wedding Goes Viral Again

A few years ago, a viral video of a dramatic African wedding made people fully understand the lengths a side chick will go just to get back at her man.

In the clip, which was recently reposted by the Shade Room, a man's side chick comes down the aisle wearing a white wedding gown while he and his bride-to-be are taking their nuptials.

The woman walked right up to the man and his new wife while displaying bravery like we've never seen before.