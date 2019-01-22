Video Of Man’s Side Chick Showing Up To His Wedding Goes Viral Again

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A few years ago, a viral video of a dramatic African wedding made people fully understand the lengths a side chick will go just to get back at her man.
In the clip, which was recently reposted by the Shade Room, a man's side chick comes down the aisle wearing a white wedding gown while he and his bride-to-be are taking their nuptials.
The woman walked right up to the man and his new wife while displaying bravery like we've never seen before.
People in the back of the wedding venue had an audible response to the climactic ceremony, all while a mystery guest filmed the messy encounter.
After the video went viral for a second time, people in the comment section gave their own thoughts on the shady situation.
"I mean...at least she's fighting for her love," wrote @siirbrock.
"What in the haves and have nots is going on here?!" commented @iamtanishathomas.
"My whole bridal party should have been swinging...most on him and the rest on her. Then me and my girls would have to go on our honeymoon," wrote @sopretty_in_pink.
(Photo: Cglade/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS