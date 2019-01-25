Florida Secretary Of State Michael Ertel Resigns After Photos Of Him In Blackface As ‘Katrina Victim’ Emerge

Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel officially resigned from office after photos emerged showing in blackface dressed as a female Hurricane Katrina victim at Halloween party.

The photos, which were obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, were taken just two months after the devastating hurricane, which resulted in thousands of deaths.

According to the Democrat, Ertel dressed in the offensive costume just after becoming supervisor of elections in Seminole County.

Ertel confirmed the photos, which depict him with darkened skin, wearing a New Orleans Saints bandanna around his head and a shirt with the words "Katrina Victim,” were legitimate.

"There's nothing I can say," Ertel told the paper.