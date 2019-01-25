Four Delaware Boys, Ages 12 To 14, Charged With Kidnapping And Raping Girl

Four Delaware boys between the ages of 12 and 14 were charged with raping a teenage girl last month.

According to New Castle County Police, the sexual attack occurred on Dec. 11 just south of Wilmington.

The unidentified victim was going home on the school bus when a classmate stole her phone. She was then forced into a house, where the four suspects repeatedly raped her, according to court reports obtained by the News Journal of Wilmington.

During the assault, the victim resisted and said "no" more than 15 times. After the attack, two of the boys pointed a kitchen knife at the girl and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone.

Louis Miller, 13, Kabarshenay Ellis-Pinkney, 14, Ja'den Glover, 12, and Joseph James-Carter, 13, (aboved from left to right) were arrested on Wednesday on first-degree rape and kidnapping charges. The four boys were detained when police discovered a video of the rape on the victim’s cellphone, reported Daily Mail.

A hearing is scheduled to determine if the four will be prosecuted as adults, according to local reports.

Two of the boys were also charged with aggravated menacing for threatening the victim with a weapon and warning her not to tell anyone, police said.

Detectives are also concerned there may be additional victims. They are now asking that anyone with information on the suspects contact the New Castle County Police.