Apple Facetime Bug Allows You To Eavesdrop On People You Call Before They Answer

Recently, Apple users have noticed a bug in the FaceTime video-calling app that allows callers to access another person’s camera and microphone regardless of whether or not they answer.

According to The Verge, the bug is triggered when someone calls another person via FaceTime and adds their own number to the call, tricking the phone into thinking it’s a conference call. FaceTime then adds the audio of the person receiving the call before they answer.

The bug requires you have an OS that supports Group FaceTime.

Additionally, when the conference call function is activated, the recipient cannot hit the power or volume button to ignore the call or else video will be sent as well.

An Apple spokesperson told Verge, “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

The bug also occurs on the FaceTime for Mac application.

Right now, Apple users are urged to disable FaceTime on their devices until Apple issues an update to fix the problem.

Here's how you can shut off FaceTime:

For iOS devices (iPhones, iPads)

1. Go to Settings.

2. Scroll down to FaceTime.

3. Toggle the FaceTime switch off.

For Macs

1. Open the FaceTime app.

2. Scroll to FaceTime in the upper-left corner.

3. Select turn FaceTime off.