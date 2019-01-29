Arizona Man Stabbed His Pregnant Lyft Driver To Death And Stole Her Car

An Arizona man was arrested by Tempe police after fatally stabbing a pregnant Lyft driver, killing her unborn child, and taking off with her car.

Police identified the victim Monday as Kristina Howato, 39, who was in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Over the weekend, she picked up 20-year-old Fabian Durazo, Sgt. Ron Elcock of the Tempe Police Department told reporters.

Police said Durazo began attacking Howato with a knife when she pulled up to an apartment complex, which was assumedly the final destination.

Even after Howato made her way out of the vehicle, Durza continued his attack. Once she fell to the ground and stopped fighting, Durazo got back in the car and fled the scene in her 2005 silver Mercury SUV.

Howato was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

Tempe police, with the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the La Paz County Sheriff's Office, used GPS to locate Howato’s SUV.

"The suspect was arrested at that location without incident," Elcock said.

Fabian Durazo is facing a variety of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, one for the mother and baby.

Elcock also said Durazo admitted to stabbing Howato and taking her SUV.

While they have not yet determined a motive, investigators believe Durazo planned to steal Howato's vehicle when he called Lyft, Elcock said.

"He ended up killing her in the process of stealing the vehicle," Elcock said in an email to Arizona's family.

Howato has two children – a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old. Those children are with family members.

"We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims," Lyft said in a statement emailed to Arizona's Family. "The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. The passenger’s account has been permanently deactivated and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation."