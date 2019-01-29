Young New York Mother Carrying Baby In Stroller Dies After Falling Down Subway Stairs

A 22-year-old Connecticut mother died Monday night after she fell down the stairs in a Manhattan subway station while carrying her baby in a stroller.

Malaysia Goodson was found unconscious on a platform at the Seventh Avenue subway station. She was unresponsive when officers arrived around 8 p.m., reported The New York Times.

Goodson was transported Mount Sinai West hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her 1-year-old daughter was found conscious at the scene and was treated for minor injuries. The baby is now safe with her father and grandmother. Until the city’s medical examiner conducts an autopsy, officials cannot say whether Goodson died from the fall or suffered a medical condition.

Shams Tarek, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said the agency is cooperating with the New York police to investigate the incident.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Tarek said in a statement to the Times.

Many believe Goodson’s death highlights the inaccessibility of the subway for people with disabilities or with strollers. The station where Goodson was found does not have an elevator.