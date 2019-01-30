Deputies Say South Carolina Teen Faked His Own Kidnapping To Get $130 From His Mother

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A South Carolina teenager is facing charges of blackmail and extortion after allegedly faking his own kidnapping to get his mother to pay a $130 ransom.
19-year-old Emmanuel Franklin, age 19, of Sumter, was arrested Thursday for the attempted plot, reported WLTX.
According to an arrest warrant released by Sumter County deputies, Franklin "caused his mother to believe he would be killed by kidnappers" if she did not pay the ransom.
The unidentified mother told deputies she received a call from a private number, and when she answered, she heard her son and an unknown voice. She was instructed to leave $130 in a mailbox or her son would be harmed, said deputies.
According to local newspaper The State, the mother grew suspicious of the kidnapping when she recognized the address, which was connected to the residence of Franklin’s father.
Eventually, Franklin was questioned by police and admitted he falsified the kidnapping to extort $130 from his mother.
He did not, however, reveal why he needed the money or who else was involved in the phone call.
If convicted of blackmail in South Carolina, Franklin could face up to 10 years in prison.
(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS