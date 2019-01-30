Mom Who Fell Down NYC Subway Staircase While Carrying Baby In Stroller Died From Medical Condition

The 22-year-old mother who was found dead at the bottom of a New York City subway stairwell is believed to have died from a medical condition, not the fall, according to New York police.

On Monday night, Malaysia Goodson was carrying a stroller with her baby and groceries down the subway station's stairs when she fell. While it was first assumed that the mother died from the fall, police say she had a thyroid issue and complained of headaches the day before her body was found, reported the New York Post.

Additionally, detectives say they did not find any marks on Goodson’s body that would suggest she sustained any serious injuries from the fall. Based on her body position and lack of marks, police don’t think the young mother fell far.

Goodson’s 1-year-old daughter, Rhylee, was found underneath her in good condition, sources said.

Based on their initial findings, police believe Goodson was carrying her child in one arm and pushing the stroller full of groceries with the other when she collapsed.

“I don’t know, maybe she was starting to feel faint,” her mother, Tamika Goodson, told The New York Post.

According to officials, no one witnessed the fall.

“I’m just still trying to take it all in,’’ the mom added. “I’m trying to see if I’m dreaming. I’m in disbelief.”

While it appears a medical episode may have caused Goodson’s death, officials are still demanding the subway system offer more accessibility.

The MTA called the incident “heartbreaking” and said it has already approved a plan to install 50 new elevators in stations across the city.