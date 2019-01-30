New Jersey Special Education Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Teenage Student

A special education teacher in New Jersey was arrested for allegedly having sex with a male teenage student.

Alexandra Reiner, 30, was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Reiner teaches special education at Rancocas Valley Regional High School, where she also attended school years ago.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, the investigation began last week when the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office was given a tip that Reiner was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials from the school district delivered the information to the prosecutor’s office.

Investigations say the relationship occurred in December of 2018.

Police have not released the age of the victim in order to protect his identity. They have also not confirmed whether the student in question was in one of Reiner’s classes.

Reiner was taken into custody Tuesday night and will be lodged in the Atlantic County Jail in May’s Landing.

In a statement to The Cherry Hill Courier-Post, Superintendent Chris Heilig said Reiner has been banned from the campus.

After graduating from Rancocas Valley, Reiner got her Bachelor's degree in English from Rutgers University in 2010. She then earned a Master's degree in education from Rutgers Graduate School of Education.