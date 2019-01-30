Ohio Mom Convicted Of Leaving Toddler To Die In Freezing Cold Screams Obscenities During Sentencing

An Ohio mother who was convicted on child endangerment charges after her 2-year-old girl wandered outside and died from hypothermia was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

On Friday, Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 23-year-old Tierra Williams to 18 months behind bars, while her boyfriend and father of the child, Dariaun Parker, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges last November.

As Williams was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom, she began yelling expletives.

“That is so f—ed up!” shouted Williams.

“I’m so f—ing mad!” she yelled, prompting her mother, who was sitting in the gallery, to yell back, “Stop, Tierra!” reported the Akron Beacon Journal.

Last February, Williams left her daughter, Wynter Parker, with Dariaun Parker, 25, but when she returned home she found the little girl frozen on the porch, according to authorities.

When she was found Wynter, was not wearing any warm clothing or a coat. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital when she was pronounced dead from hypothermia.

On the day of her death, the temperature was around 12-19 degrees.

According to prosecutors, the child’s father lost track of Wynter while Tierra Williams had been out with their 4-year-old son.

A neighbor of the couple claimed she had taken Williams’ children home on several occasions.

“It’s just a very sad situation,” said Christal Lucas. “It literally broke my heart.”