South Carolina Mom Charged With Child Cruelty After Pouring Water Over Sleeping Baby’s Face

A South Carolina mother was arrested on charges of child cruelty after a disturbing video showed her pouring bottled water on a sleeping baby’s face.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Caitlin Alyse Hardy, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday after several people reported the viral Jan. 26 viral video, reported WIS-TV.

Deputies said Hardy caused "ill-treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance upon a female minor child" when she poured the water on the sleeping 9-month-old’s face.

In the video, Hardy poured the water several times. The first time, the child did not react, but in the second incident, the infant immediately woke up and began coughing.

Screenshots of the video were then re-shared to social media in the the Facebook group “Where is baby Kate?”

The original video posted by Hardy reportedly had the caption, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they've notified the Sumter County Department of Social Services to conduct an investigation into the matter.

At the time of the incident, there were four children, including the infant, at the home.

“The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Hardy was released from jail on Wednesday on a $1,500 bond.