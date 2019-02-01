LA Rams Running Back CJ Anderson Sexted Mystery Woman Who Isn’t His Pregnant Girlfriend

Before stepping onto the field Sunday for the largest sporting event of the year, Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson has some larger obstacles to tackle.

In a recent story published by the Daily Mail, a woman named Paige Gunnink claimed she got a DM from Anderson, who had a pregnant girlfriend at the time. According to Gunnink, Anderson said he was looking for a hookup and offered to fly the Montana pharmacy technician out to see him, but only if she sent nude photos to prove she wasn’t fat.

Gunnink said she and Anderson began sending racy messages to each other. While Gunnink was initially excited, the romance began to fizzle when the running back asked her to send a full-body photo.

“I don’t really do fat girls,” he wrote in the text.

After Gunnink sent a photo, Anderson responded, “you got a stomach,” and then offered to help her with a workout routine. Gunnink declined his offer, which she said took a blow to her self-confidence.

“He was a gentleman up until the point he wanted to fly me out, but when I didn’t want to do that, it kind of just turned into him becoming rude,” Gunnink told the Daily Mail. “His messages stopped being nice. He started asking me for photos at that point and the derogatory texts starting coming, he said I had a stomach and didn’t f**k fat girls.”

Gunnink also said she felt worse about the exchange when she learned Anderson had a girlfriend who was two-months-pregnant at the time of their flirtatious messaging.

Anderson told reporters he and his girlfriend were on a break at the time.

As Anderson and the Rams prepare to battle the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl this weekend, the running back’s entourage is trying to keep him out of trouble.

Peter Schaffer, Anderson’s agent, released a statement to the Daily Mail saying that Anderson is concentrated on the game right now and “at no time would he ever want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Ironically, C.J. Anderson has faced questions surrounding his own stocky figure, which is fairly uncommon for running backs. When he was asked about his 225 pound weight at a pre-Super Bowl media day, Anderson responded, “Fat, thick, I don’t care. They have a tough time tackling me.”