New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Announces His 2020 Presidential Bid

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In the early morning hours of February 1, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker officially announced he is running for president in 2020.
The 49-year-old Democrat made the announcement by releasing a video that focuses on his message of restoring pride and leadership to the office of the president.
"I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame," Booker said in the video he tweeted to his followers.
Not only did the Newark resident make his monumental announcement on the first day of Black History Month, but he also kicked off his press tour by conducted interviews exclusively to Black radio stations and a show on Univision’s morning show, Despierta América.
"Folks are feeling left out, folks are feeling left behind…I’m running for president to change that," Booker said on the Tom Joyner Morning Show.
Also hoping to win the Democratic nomination and take down Donald Trump are well-known policy makers such as: The openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg; New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro; Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
(Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS