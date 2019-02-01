New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Announces His 2020 Presidential Bid

COLUMBIA, SC - JANUARY 21: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) addresses the crowd during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Dome event on January 21, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. The event has become a regular stop for presidential candidates. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The 49-year-old joins a list of five other Democratic hopefuls.

In the early morning hours of February 1, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker officially announced he is running for president in 2020.

The 49-year-old Democrat made the announcement by releasing a video that focuses on his message of restoring pride and leadership to the office of the president.

"I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame," Booker said in the video he tweeted to his followers.

Not only did the Newark resident make his monumental announcement on the first day of Black History Month, but he also kicked off his press tour by conducted interviews exclusively to Black radio stations and a show on Univision’s morning show, Despierta América.

"Folks are feeling left out, folks are feeling left behind…I’m running for president to change that," Booker said on the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Also hoping to win the Democratic nomination and take down Donald Trump are well-known policy makers such as: The openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg; New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro; Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

