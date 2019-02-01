New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Announces His 2020 Presidential Bid

The 49-year-old Democrat made the announcement by releasing a video that focuses on his message of restoring pride and leadership to the office of the president.

"I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame," Booker said in the video he tweeted to his followers.