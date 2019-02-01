Shocking Viral Video Shows Woman Destroying WingStop Cash Register Over Employee Calling Her A ‘B—h’

A viral video taken in an unknown Wingstop location shows a woman going off on a manager after one of his employees allegedly called the woman a "dumb b***h."

"She came in here and called me a dumb a** b***h and she still has a f***ing job? Are you kidding me," the woman yelled.

In the clip, the unidentified woman is in the middle of her tirade against the manager for refusing to punish the employee.

"You're not going to abuse my customers, get the f**k out," the manager.

"She called me a dumb a** b***h because I was wet, I came in here wet," the woman screamed.

"And she looked at me and she called me a dumb a** b***h because of the way that I looked," she yelled, adding "that is so f***ed up."

"Take that s**t somewhere else," the manager responded.

"You don't do that, you don't have someone call me a dumb a** b***h," she began, only to be cut off by the manager who said, "you are a dumb a** b****, get the f*** out of here."

The video quickly went viral on Twitter, where the official Wingstop page posted that they are investigating the incident.