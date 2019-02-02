Second Woman Comes Forward After Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping Woman On Facebook Livestream

An anonymous woman says Dominique Williams also sexually assaulted her and claims Williams met her via social media last September. The two reportedly went on a date, which was going well until she didn’t feel herself.

“I felt woozy. I knew I wouldn’t be able to drive in the state that I was in,” she told Atlanta’s Channel 2. Then, when she woke up, she was in his bed and felt something was not right. The anonymous woman is cooperating with investigators, however Williams has not been charged in connection with her claims.

Dominique Williams has been charged with one count of felony sexual assault for allegedly raping Jasmine Eiland on Facebook Live. He has surrendered to police after an aggravated sodomy warrant was issued. He is currently being held without bond.

Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit investigators worked with people who called in after seeing the video on the social media app on January 19. Days later, local law enforcement were able to identify the Williams and contacted him.