Video Of Daughter Saying She Was Sexually Assaulted By Her Mother’s Boyfriend Draws Outrage

In the current era of #MeToo, many women are still finding it difficult to voice allegations of sexual assault. One particular viral video of a girl accusing her mother's boyfriend of molesting her proves exactly why women don't come forward.

In the video shared to Hollywood Unlocked via Baller Alert, an unidentified girl begins talking to her mother, who is cleaning up the kitchen.

While the girl's age remains unknown, it sounds like she is probably a teenager.

At first the girl gets her mother's attention and says she needs to talk to her about something. When the mother finally turns around the daughter says, "he came in my room again."

"What?" the mother responded again.

"He came in my room again," the girl said, adding, "he touched me."