College Student Thought She Had A Ghost But Found A Man Living In Her Closet

When a North Carolina college student heard light noises coming from her closet, she initially thought she was being visited by a ghost. However, when those noises began to sound more like a living creature, she checked to see what was responsible for the sounds.

"I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet," the student, identified as Maddie, told Fox 8. “I’m like, 'Who’s there?' And somebody answers, 'Me.' He’s like, ‘Oh, my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes."

According to Greensboro police, on Saturday afternoon the woman heard a noise coming from her closet and opened the door to find 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford.

At first she was expecting to see a mouse or raccoon rummaging through her things, but to her surprise she found a grown man wearing her clothes and apparently living in her closet, reported Fox 8.

This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b

According to WFMY, it’s not clear how long Swofford was living in her closet.

“She apparently came home around her lunch break, heard a noise in her closet and found him in there,” Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn.

According to Maddie, Swofford was not just wearing her clothes, but he also had a bag “full of my clothes,” she told WFMY.

At one point, Swofford was looking at himself over in the bathroom mirror after trying on her hat and said, “You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?” WGHP reported.

While police said Swofford was “not violent,” he was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail, where records show he was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, resist, delay or obstruct a police officer, identity theft and possession stolen goods, according to Guilford County Records.

He is still in jail after his bail was set at a combined $26,600 for three of the 25 charges Swofford is facing.

Now Maddie and her roommate are having a difficult time feeling safe. Back in December, she needed to have the locks changed after finding two other strange men in her living room, WGHP reported.

“Last night I did not feel safe. I slept with my roommate in her bed. I can’t stay here. My closet, it stinks. Every time I go in [my room] there’s a bad vibe. I’m just ready to leave,” the student said.