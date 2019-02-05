Florida Father’s Tweet About Multitasking To Entertain His Son Goes Viral

A Florida father is getting respect from dads all over Twitter for the ingenious way he discovered how to entertain his 1-year-old son while getting his video game fix.

Recently, Ralph Content tweeted out an adorable photo with his son, Liam Content. The image of what parenting looks like in the Content household quickly received a round of applause.

"I recently bought a PlayStation4 my girlfriend did not approve of. In the living room I’d stay up playing for hours and she did not like that. To compromise I put a smaller TV in the bedroom. I would play "Call of Duty," while she watches Grey’s Anatomy. Soon the double TV concept came in handy with my 1-year-old son. Hypnotized by [Disney's] Moana, nothing else mattered. At that moment, we were both so content I decided to take a picture,” Content told Buzzfeed News.