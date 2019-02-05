Florida Father’s Tweet About Multitasking To Entertain His Son Goes Viral

A Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller, taken on January 22, 2016. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Florida Father’s Tweet About Multitasking To Entertain His Son Goes Viral

And dads everywhere are taking note.

Published 2 days ago

A Florida father is getting respect from dads all over Twitter for the ingenious way he discovered how to entertain his 1-year-old son while getting his video game fix. 

Recently, Ralph Content tweeted out an adorable photo with his son, Liam Content. The image of what parenting looks like in the Content household quickly received a round of applause.

"I recently bought a PlayStation4 my girlfriend did not approve of. In the living room I’d stay up playing for hours and she did not like that. To compromise I put a smaller TV in the bedroom. I would play "Call of Duty," while she watches Grey’s Anatomy. Soon the double TV concept came in handy with my 1-year-old son. Hypnotized by [Disney's] Moana, nothing else mattered. At that moment, we were both so content I decided to take a picture,” Content told Buzzfeed News.

Ralph, who works as a graphic designer, said he did not expect the tweet to receive over 30,000 likes.

“I only have 700 followers. I posted the tweet to share my fatherhood experience. I only expected a few 'awwws' from family and friends,” he told Buzzfeed.

"I was shocked once my tweet reached 50 likes, and the likes didn’t stop. Soon my notifications flooded with retweets and replies. I wondered what it would be like to have a celebrity's phone for a day. The endless tweets and likes must be exhausting," said Content.

The tweet, which received little criticism or parent shaming, actually inspired other parents to post pictures of their own ways to entertain their kids.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

