Full Video Of Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address And Stacey Abrams’ Rebuttal

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Last night, President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address before congress.
His entire one-hour, 22-minute speech can be seen below:
After his speech, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivered the Democratic rebuttal.
(Photos from left: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images, CBS News)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS