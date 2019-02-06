Full Video Of Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address And Stacey Abrams’ Rebuttal

The president delivered a nearly 90-minute address before the Georgia Democrat responded with an inspiring 10-minute speech.

Last night, President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address before congress.

His entire one-hour, 22-minute speech can be seen below:

After his speech, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivered the Democratic rebuttal. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images, CBS News)

