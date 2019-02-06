School Police Chief Defends Officers Seen Violently Restraining Female Student In Viral Video

A Pennsylvania police chief is defending officers who were seen in a viral video slamming a Black teenage girl on top of a cafeteria table after punching her and pulling her hair.

According Scranton news station WYOU, two teenage girls were arrested and suspended from Hazleton Area High School after a massive brawl broke out in the school.

In the video, which takes place after the fight, a police officer can be seen violently restraining a student by punching her in the legs until her knees buckle, pulling on her hair, and pressing her against the lunch table.

When the clip first starts, another girl is seen being escorted away by a different school official.

According to police chief Edward Harry, the video does not show the entire story of the events preceding the arrest.