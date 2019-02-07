FDA Reports New Cases Of Cancer Linked To Breast Implants

At least nine women have died from a rare and deadly cancer linked to breast implants, according to a new report from health officials.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration released a statement revealing at least 457 women in the United States were diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, reported CNN.

The cancer, which affects cells in the immune system, is found in the breasts where the implant is located. According to the FDA, women with textured implants are more likely to develop the cancer than women without.

The report also detailed that most of cancer cases were found in women with textured surfaces on the implants rather than implants with a smooth exterior.

"When breast implants are placed in the body, they are inserted behind the breast tissue or under the chest muscle," the letter from the said.

"Over time, a fibrous scar called a capsule develops around the implant, separating it from the rest of the breast. In patients with breast implants, reported cases of BIA-ALCL were generally found adjacent to the implant itself and contained within the fibrous capsule."

In order to spread the information to patients as quickly as possible, the FDA issued a letter warning those in the medical field of the association between breast implants and anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

"We hope that this information prompts providers and patients to have important, informed conversations about breast implants," the federal agency said.

"We want all healthcare providers to be aware ... particularly in patients with new swelling, lumps, or pain around breast implants, to expedite diagnosis of this malignancy," the letter said.