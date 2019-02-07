North Carolina College Student Describes Moment She Found Man Living In Her Closet

The North Carolina college student who found a strange man living in her closet says she and her roommate are now moving out.

The student, who is going only by Maddie, said she has no idea how the man got into her place because she and her roommate always kept the doors locked.

In fact, back in Dec. 2018, two men were found inside Maddie's living room, which prompted her and her roommate to alert the leasing office at the Summit at the Edge Apartments. According to Fox 8, the building changed the locks to the apartment, but a police report was not filed.

Recently, Maddie began noticing clothing items of hers would disappear. One day, she heard a full-on rattling in the closet and opened the doors to find a man named Andrew Swofford. Upon first inspection, Maddie noticed the man was wearing her clothes.

"You need to take my clothes off," Maddie remembers telling the man. "He took my clothes off."

Before Maddie's boyfriend arrived to her apartment to help contact police, Maddie said she had to keep the 30-year-old man distracted with conversation.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘You’re really pretty. Can I give you a hug?’” Maddie told Fox 8. “But he never touched me.”