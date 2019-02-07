Oklahoma Woman Arrested For Posting Revenge Porn Of Former Friend

Ciarra Hunter had access to the victim's Snapchat, where nude photos were stored.

An Oklahoma woman was arrested after posting explicit photos of a former friend after the two were involved in an argument.

Authorities arrested Ciarra Hunter, of Tulsa, for sharing the nude photos of woman online and sending the images to the victim’s family members, according to court documents obtained by FOX 23

Police said the unidentified victim was once friends with Hunter and trusted her with the log in information to her Snapchat account, where several nude photos were privately saved.

After the two got into an argument over money, Hunter took advantage of the friend by logging into the Snapchat account and sending the images to social media.

Hunter was ultimately arrested on suspicion of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Tulsa County Jail)

