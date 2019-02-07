Viral Video Of Man Confronting Store Clerk Who Secretly Gave 14-Year-Old Sister His Number

A viral video taken inside an Ohio corner store shows what happened when a man confronted a clerk who allegedly gave his phone number to the man's teen sister.

The first clip begins with the man behind the camera walking up to the clerk, who revealed he is 48 years old.

"So why did you give my little sister her number and tell her not to tell nobody?" the man answered.

The clerk repeatedly tells the man that he's "sorry," which is not accepted by the man holding the camera.

"You don't say sorry for telling a 13-year-old girl not tell anybody when you give her your number," the man yells adding, "would you do that to a little white girl?"