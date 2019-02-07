Viral Video Of Man Confronting Store Clerk Who Secretly Gave 14-Year-Old Sister His Number

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A viral video taken inside an Ohio corner store shows what happened when a man confronted a clerk who allegedly gave his phone number to the man's teen sister.
The first clip begins with the man behind the camera walking up to the clerk, who revealed he is 48 years old.
"So why did you give my little sister her number and tell her not to tell nobody?" the man answered.
The clerk repeatedly tells the man that he's "sorry," which is not accepted by the man holding the camera.
"You don't say sorry for telling a 13-year-old girl not tell anybody when you give her your number," the man yells adding, "would you do that to a little white girl?"
In the background, another woman, who says she's the girl's sister, can he heard accusing the store clerk of racism.
"Do you understand she's a child," the man continues as the woman inaudibly yells behind him.
"Y'all need to get out of our neighborhood, because I'm here to protect our Black girls, I'm here to protect our kids," he concludes.
The man's actions were widely applauded by people in the comments.
"I respect this brotha so much for standing up for our Black girls! Bravo," wrote one person.
While many people commended the man for approaching the store owner, some said they would not have been able to remain non-violent.
"He doing too much talking I would’ve been beating ass," wrote one person on Instagram.
(Photo: Image Source/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS