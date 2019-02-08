Florida Caregiver Arrested For Impregnating Mentally Disabled Woman In His Care

A caregiver at a Florida facility for people with disabilities was arrested after a DNA test revealed he impregnated a patient who gave birth in 2015.

Central Florida authorities say 58-year-old Willie Shorter was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled person.

According to the arrest affidavit, Shorter helped care for adult clients at a facility in Rockledge when staff members discovered a female resident was pregnant, reported WESH-TV.

Police said the woman, who has the mental capacity of a small child, gave birth to a baby that was later adopted by her family.

When the woman was initially questioned, her deteriorated mental capacity made it hard for her to tell the difference between a truth and a lie, or right and wrong. She did, however, identify Shorter as a potential father of her child, according to the affidavit.

She also named two other suspects, but they were determined to be unrelated to the pregnancy.

After the birth of the child, police obtained a DNA sample, but were not able to obtain a DNA sample from Shorter due to lack of evidence.

“When he was questioned, he denied the allegations,” police said.

According to the affidavit, the woman made a report in April of 2018 that Short had inappropriately touched her, which allowed police to request a DNA sample in connection with the 2015 birth.

On Wednesday, the sample came back as a 99.99 percent chance Shorter was the father.