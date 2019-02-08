Teen Hilariously Mistakes Girlfriend’s Thermometer For A Pregnancy Test

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A hilarious viral photo of a text exchange between a girl and her boyfriend who mistook her thermometer reading for a pregnancy test has people dying laughing.
18-year-old Izaak Torres, of California, received a 4 a.m. text from his girlfriend, Vanessa Marie, earlier this week. Marie was sick with a fever and sent him a photo of a thermometer with a reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit followed by the text, "Holy f—k."
"I said 'holy f—k' because I was so frustrated that it was 4 a.m. and I was dead tired but I didn’t want to go back to sleep until my fever went down some more," Marie told BuzzFeed News.
She then fell asleep and woke up to find Torres responded with, "How," "Wtf," and "Your [sic] on birth control."
Besides Torres use of "your" instead of "you're," people could not get over the fact that he truly read a 100 degree thermometer as a positive pregnancy test.
While Torres admitted that the mistake made him feel like a "dumba**," he said the Twitter roasting did not matter because his relationship is solid.
"I honestly don’t care what anyone says. Me and my girl have a great relationship and we are strong and we posted this for people to find it funny but not blow it out of proportion," he told BuzzFeed News.
