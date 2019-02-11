Don Lemon Talks Being Gay In The Black Community On Jada Pinkett Smith’s 'Red Table Talk'

In the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" CNN's Don Lemon is opening up about what it's like to be a gay man in the Black community.

"So would you say that a lot of the Black men you dated before were on the down low?"

In a clip posted to Jade Pinkett Smith's Instagram, Lemon reveals that many of the Black men he privately dated in the past were not comfortable living their life as a gay man in public.

“It’s almost like cultural appropriation, I want to have the fun, but I don’t want to live that way forever," Lemon started.

“After a few drinks you’re like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute, are you hitting on me?’” he added.

“But a week later, you don’t want to show up at my house with a rose and say are we having dinner, you can’t deal with that part, but you can deal with the other part," Lemon said.

“But you don’t want to deal with the romance and the reality of let’s build a home together.”

He also went on to say that he's been in conversation with Jussie Smollett, who was attacked in Chicago.

"For Black, gay men – historically, Black men have stayed in the closet – you have to decide, 'Do I want to be black, or do I want to be gay?' And sometimes some of us say we're too Black to be gay or are we too gay to be Black," he told Jada Pinkett Smith.

He continued, "So you've got it from your own folks or from the larger community, and it hurts. It's a weight."