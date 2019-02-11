Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance At The 2019 Grammy Awards

Last night at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the star-studded audience leapt to their feet as former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance.

At the top of the show, host and Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys introduced the crowd to a group of women who was going to explain how music shaped their lives.

Appearing alongside Keys and Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jennifer Lopez, Mrs. Obama spoke about the classic hits that affected her life.

However, she could only get out a few words before the audience let out a wave of cheers.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side," Obama began until she was cut off by the joyous uproar.