Michelle Obama Makes Surprise Appearance At The 2019 Grammy Awards

Last night at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the star-studded audience leapt to their feet as former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance.
At the top of the show, host and Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys introduced the crowd to a group of women who was going to explain how music shaped their lives.
Appearing alongside Keys and Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jennifer Lopez, Mrs. Obama spoke about the classic hits that affected her life.
However, she could only get out a few words before the audience let out a wave of cheers.
“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side," Obama began until she was cut off by the joyous uproar.
As the cheers showed no signs of slowing down, the former first lady eventually hushed the crowd, playfully saying, “All right you all, all right, we got a show to do.”
“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side," she said for a second time. "To the 'who run the world' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story. And I know that's true for everybody here."
“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right ladies?” Obama continued.
After her on-stage moment, Obama took to Twitter to post a gorgeous photo with the rest of the iconic women.
