Police Say New Jersey Mother Killed 23-Month-Old Son Because He Wouldn’t Eat Or Listen

A New Jersey woman was accused of killing her 23-month-old son because he wasn’t listening to her and then falsifying an abduction report, according to police.

Nakira Griner was arrested on a murder charge and other counts of endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Daniel Griner Jr., reported the Associated Press.

According to Cumberland County prosecutors, Griner first reported that her son Daniel was abducted Friday night. A search and rescue team of city and state police, prosecutors, and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police were immediately deployed.

Then around 3 a.m. on Saturday, police found the child's burned and dismembered remains buried under a shed in Griner’s yard.

During questioning, Griner told police she hit the boy because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her," according to the criminal complaint.

Griner also admitted striking the child so hard that she left bruises on his face. She said Daniel also fell down a flight of stairs. Griner then placed the child in a stroller and did not call police, a criminal complaint read.

In Griner’s initial abduction report, she claimed a stranger attacked her while she was pushing Daniel in a stroller with her infant son strapped to her chest. She said she was attacked by the abductor, who took off with the stroller, according to the complaint.

Officers soon found the stroller, containing only a pair of red sneakers, a few blocks away.

When police questioned Griner further, her story began to change and several inconsistencies were noticed.

Griner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.